Bank of Marin Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.
Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 64.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.
NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $39.09. 39,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,123. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $509.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.84.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,599 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.
BMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
About Bank of Marin Bancorp
Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.
