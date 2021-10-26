Bank of Marin Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 64.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a payout ratio of 50.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

NASDAQ BMRC traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $39.09. 39,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,123. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $509.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 32.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,599 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

