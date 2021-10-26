Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.730-$3.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $45.59. The stock had a trading volume of 545,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $48.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.43.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Highwoods Properties stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140,488 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of Highwoods Properties worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

