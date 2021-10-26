John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 25.40%.

JBSS stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.97. 52,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,544. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1-year low of $71.00 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,717 shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $150,529.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,078 shares in the company, valued at $883,538.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

