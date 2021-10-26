PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Announces Earnings Results

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

PetMed Express stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.42. 886,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,261. PetMed Express has a one year low of $24.75 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $578.32 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.94.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PetMed Express stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,009 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.53% of PetMed Express worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PETS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.