Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATBPF shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Leede Jones Gab lowered shares of Antibe Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Antibe Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

ATBPF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.66. 35,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,060. Antibe Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $5.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

Antibe Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of medicines for pain and inflammation. It operates through the Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix segments. The Antibe Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products. The Citagenix segment involves in the development and sale of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopedic market places.

