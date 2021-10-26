Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61. Lincoln National reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 451.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full year earnings of $10.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.94 to $10.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.02 to $12.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln National.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.93.

Shares of LNC stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,306. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day moving average of $66.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $76.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

In other news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNC. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 28,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

