Liquity Trading Up 17.4% This Week (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, Liquity has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Liquity has a total market cap of $66.58 million and approximately $678,554.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity coin can now be bought for $5.65 or 0.00009323 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00074049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00078109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00104022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,539.67 or 0.99944895 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.24 or 0.06864834 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,790,310 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LQTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.