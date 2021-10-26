DeFi Bids (BID) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,668.00

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeFi Bids has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $557,292.71 and $1,668.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.46 or 0.00053590 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.05 or 0.00218007 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.43 or 0.00104708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011771 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,701,310 coins and its circulating supply is 22,697,074 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . DeFi Bids’ official website is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BIDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.