SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.
SITC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. 2,193,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,068. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 185.91 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $17.15.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.
SITE Centers Company Profile
SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.
