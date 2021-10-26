SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SITC stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.57. 2,193,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,068. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 185.91 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $17.15.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.