Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Park National had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 15.37%.

PRK traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.94. The stock had a trading volume of 31,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,325. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Park National has a 1 year low of $87.81 and a 1 year high of $141.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Park National stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Park National worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

