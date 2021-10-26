Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.60 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.99. 6,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.13. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.91.

Get Luxfer alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of Luxfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Luxfer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 1,323.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Luxfer worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.