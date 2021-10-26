Bitcloud Trading Down 32.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 26th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $114,293.80 and $1.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 32.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,652.19 or 1.00130667 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.50 or 0.00065213 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.48 or 0.00329317 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.91 or 0.00564459 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.84 or 0.00197852 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00014545 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002214 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,740,374 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTDXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.