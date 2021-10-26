Brokerages Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to report sales of $1.42 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brunswick.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.87.

Brunswick stock traded down $3.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,925. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.55. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,196,000 after buying an additional 40,873 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,621,000 after buying an additional 200,575 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

