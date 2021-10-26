Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.77 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will post $5.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.84 billion and the lowest is $5.70 billion. Altria Group reported sales of $5.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $21.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 billion to $21.35 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $20.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $21.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 247,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 237,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,962,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,273. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

