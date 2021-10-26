Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.29 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce $247.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $256.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.08 million. Gentherm reported sales of $259.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.41 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THRM. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentherm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Gentherm by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Gentherm by 2.3% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 9,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $86.80. 160,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,117. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.84. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $89.41.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

