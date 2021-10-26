freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.62

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.62 and last traded at $26.62, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.41.

freenet Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRTAF)

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

