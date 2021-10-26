Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 62.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Portland General Electric stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.18. 984,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,890. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $38.66 and a 52 week high of $52.47.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.01 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,995.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $264,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,436.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,637 shares of company stock valued at $390,960. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Portland General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,368 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Portland General Electric worth $16,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

