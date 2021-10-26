Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Business First Bancshares Inc. provides commercial and personal banking services to small to midsize businesses. Its services includes checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, consumer loans, commercial and non-profit checking, commercial interest checking, business sweep investment, essential business checking, business value checking accounts, business loans, cash management and merchant processing and other services. The company operates primarily in Baton Rouge, Brusly, Covington, Denham Springs, Erwinville, Gonzales, Houma, Lafayette, New Orleans, Shreveport, Port Allen, Zachary and Lake Charles, Louisiana as well as Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares Inc. is based in Clayton, United States. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 110,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,361. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $547.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.87. Business First Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

