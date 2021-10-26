BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$12.89. 335,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.88. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 52 week low of C$11.47 and a 52 week high of C$13.15.

