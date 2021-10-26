RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.38) by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.64) EPS.

Shares of RNR traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.92. The stock had a trading volume of 845,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,782. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.16. RenaissanceRe has a twelve month low of $137.66 and a twelve month high of $185.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is 1,200.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

