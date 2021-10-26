HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Issues Earnings Results

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

HMST stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 103,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,754. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $939.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $29.33 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In other news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HomeStreet stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.