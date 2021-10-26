Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.630-$5.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,254,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,787. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.29. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.