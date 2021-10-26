Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 563.40 ($7.36).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSP. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 552 ($7.21) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

LON CSP traded up GBX 9.03 ($0.12) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 476.03 ($6.22). The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,715. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 525.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 515.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.10. Countryside Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 319.80 ($4.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

