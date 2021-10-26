United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.82 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) will report $6.82 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.74 billion to $6.87 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.01 billion to $28.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.72 billion to $29.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

UNFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of UNFI traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 473,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $52.35.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 7,866 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $361,364.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 235.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 77.9% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,556,000 after purchasing an additional 45,068 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

