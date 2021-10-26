$0.26 EPS Expected for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) This Quarter

Analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Macy’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.21. Macy’s posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 236.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Macy’s from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.29. The company had a trading volume of 10,740,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,164,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $28.41.

Macy’s announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is -27.15%.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,700 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $40,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in M. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Macy’s by 66.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 12.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,213,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,414,000 after acquiring an additional 581,291 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 140,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

