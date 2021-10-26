ArdCoin (ARDX) Trading Up 4.4% This Week

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 26th. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ArdCoin has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $11.98 million and $182,577.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00053971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00217342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00104522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

