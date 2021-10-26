EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.540-$1.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.010-$6.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.08. The company had a trading volume of 146,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,587. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $130.64 and a one year high of $195.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.48, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.74.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.91%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $172.90.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.