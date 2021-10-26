Decentraland Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $141.71 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00001351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentraland has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.18 or 0.00053971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.62 or 0.00217342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00104522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,024,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,944,091 coins. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

