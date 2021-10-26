Electrum Dark One Day Volume Hits $95.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $10,004.21 and approximately $95.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 43.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00071428 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000072 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ELDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.