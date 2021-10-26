Peercoin Reaches One Day Volume of $21,093.00 (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. During the last week, Peercoin has traded 9.9% lower against the dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $22.16 million and $21,093.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.81 or 0.00001325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000060 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,194,210 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Peercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

