MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Reaches $0.0364

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $40.73 million and $9.85 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 54.5% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001852 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00073884 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00078019 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00103807 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,752.87 or 1.00442936 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,235.71 or 0.06889509 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002678 BTC.
MAP Protocol Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “
MAP Protocol Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );
Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.