MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Reaches $0.0364

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 21% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $40.73 million and $9.85 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0364 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 54.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00073884 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00078019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00103807 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,752.87 or 1.00442936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,235.71 or 0.06889509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002678 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.