Analysts Anticipate Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Danimer Scientific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.05). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Danimer Scientific will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Danimer Scientific.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $14.47 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNMR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Danimer Scientific stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.81. 1,559,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.95 and a beta of -0.19. Danimer Scientific has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $66.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.97.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $452,100 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 200.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Danimer Scientific in the second quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

