Zacks: Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Hyatt Hotels posted earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year earnings of ($5.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.68) to ($5.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on H. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.97.

NYSE:H traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.04. The stock had a trading volume of 373,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,937. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 256,314 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,421 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,840 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $172,673,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after acquiring an additional 327,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 996,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

