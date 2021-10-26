Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.13). Cryoport posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $56.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

CYRX traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,709 shares of company stock worth $26,669,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 199.6% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,952 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cryoport

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

