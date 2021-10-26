Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banc of California, Inc. provides comprehensive banking services to California’s diverse private businesses, entrepreneurs and homeowners. It is the parent company of Banc of California, National Association. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Shares of NYSE:BANC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.80. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average of $17.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 2.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Banc of California by 7.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

