H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.63

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.63 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 485223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 110.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.77.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.71 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

