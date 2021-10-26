Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings. Varex Imaging reported earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,050%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth $2,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after buying an additional 131,803 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 63,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,863,000.

NASDAQ VREX traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $26.36. The company had a trading volume of 163,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -60.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

About Varex Imaging

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

