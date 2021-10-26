Kalata Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.35 Million (KALA)

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. One Kalata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000754 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kalata has traded down 34.4% against the dollar. Kalata has a market cap of $16.35 million and $1.26 million worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00074179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00078066 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00103626 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,312.16 or 1.00558344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,248.88 or 0.06856770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002671 BTC.

About Kalata

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Buying and Selling Kalata

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

