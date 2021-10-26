AppCoins (APPC) Hits Market Cap of $19.56 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a total market cap of $19.56 million and approximately $133,322.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00053985 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.95 or 0.00217779 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.90 or 0.00104733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,540,179 coins and its circulating supply is 244,540,177 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

