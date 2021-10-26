$253.60 Million in Sales Expected for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) will report $253.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calavo Growers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.00 million and the lowest is $252.20 million. Calavo Growers posted sales of $234.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Calavo Growers will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calavo Growers.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

In related news, CEO Steve Hollister acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.12 per share, with a total value of $180,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 126,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,858. Calavo Growers has a 12 month low of $33.25 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.46 million, a PE ratio of 100.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

