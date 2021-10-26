Insider Selling: 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total transaction of $114,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Martin Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $116,400.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00.

3D Systems stock remained flat at $$28.71 during trading hours on Tuesday. 2,397,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,099,130. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -58.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.16. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.01.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

