INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi Sells 23,616 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 23,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $472,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:INMB traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.55. 153,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,925. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.69. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $348.81 million, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on INMB shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on INmune Bio from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.
INmune Bio Company Profile
INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.
