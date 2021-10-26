Laura Carter Sells 2,377 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gossamer Bio stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,567. The company has a quick ratio of 13.91, a current ratio of 13.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.99. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.28.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04). Equities analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GOSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.