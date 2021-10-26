Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells $700,112.26 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total value of $700,112.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $356.34. 1,547,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,514. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.27. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $359.31. The firm has a market cap of $225.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.42.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

