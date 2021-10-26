Insider Selling: Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) CEO Sells 14,355 Shares of Stock

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $146.23. 1,776,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,314. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $146.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average of $124.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.10 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

