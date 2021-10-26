ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 114,841 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 114,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $7,983,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 129,812 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $8,985,586.64.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 236,897 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $16,189,540.98.

On Monday, October 11th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 101,589 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $6,372,677.97.

On Friday, October 8th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 98,781 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $6,189,617.46.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 247,567 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $15,245,175.86.

On Monday, October 4th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 252,404 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $15,235,105.44.

On Friday, October 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 289,234 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $17,634,596.98.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 216,985 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $13,307,690.05.

On Monday, September 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 351,070 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $23,023,170.60.

On Friday, September 17th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 485,109 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $32,900,092.38.

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.14. 2,338,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,140. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $70.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.61, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ZI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

