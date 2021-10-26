Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBT traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.62. Orange County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.