Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Will Announce Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.85. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full year earnings of $8.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.17 to $8.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,131,000 after buying an additional 1,149,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after acquiring an additional 388,798 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter worth approximately $108,087,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 79.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $203,064,000 after buying an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WST traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $420.22. 10,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,225. West Pharmaceutical Services has a fifty-two week low of $253.85 and a fifty-two week high of $475.35. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $380.19.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

