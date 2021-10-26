Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will report earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

AVDL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

AVDL traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 772,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,046. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.05. The company has a market capitalization of $499.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $10.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. 56.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.