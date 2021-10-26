Comparing EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get EOG Resources alerts:

This table compares EOG Resources and VAALCO Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $11.03 billion 5.03 -$604.57 million $1.46 65.07 VAALCO Energy $67.18 million 2.86 -$48.18 million $0.16 20.50

VAALCO Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EOG Resources. VAALCO Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and VAALCO Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 14.40% 12.77% 7.28% VAALCO Energy 16.82% 20.10% 8.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of VAALCO Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VAALCO Energy has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for EOG Resources and VAALCO Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 9 11 0 2.55 VAALCO Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

EOG Resources currently has a consensus price target of $99.11, indicating a potential upside of 4.33%. VAALCO Energy has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.95%. Given VAALCO Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VAALCO Energy is more favorable than EOG Resources.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation. The company was founded by Virgil A. Walston and Charles Alcorn in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.